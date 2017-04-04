CNN dismisses Rice ‘unmasking’ bombshell: ‘Ginned up as distraction’

While Fox News is digging for the truth, CNN is waving everyone off.

Fox published a bombshell story on Monday indicating former Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice “unmasked” for political purposes the identity of Team Trump members communicating with foreign governments.

The unmasked names, of people associated with Donald Trump, were then sent to all those at the National Security Council, some at the Defense Department, then-Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and then-CIA Director John Brennan – essentially, the officials at the top, including former Rice deputy Ben Rhodes.

The names were part of incidental electronic surveillance of candidate and President-elect Trump and people close to him, including family members, for up to a year before he took office.

But CNN doesn’t see any story, and reporter Jim Sciutto went so far as to call it a “distraction” from what his network is really concerned about: Russia.

Sciutto quoted a source “close” to Rice defending her, claiming that the allegations are “false.”

“The idea that Ambassador Rice improperly sought the identities of Americans is false. There is nothing unusual about making these requests when serving as a senior national security official, whether Democrat or Republican,” Sciutto said, quoting the source.

Sciutto contended such unmasking is not unusual.

“This appears to be a story largely ginned up, partly as a distraction from this larger investigation,” he said.

In other words, nothing to see here. Now let’s get back to Maxines Waters’ conspiracy theories about Trump and Russia!