CNN Distances From Contributor Who Celebrated Deadly GOP Train Crash

CNN attempted to distance itself from a contributor after he expressed his joy about the recent train crash carrying several GOP lawmakers.

“For those asking, Jonathan Tasini is not a CNN contributor,” CNN’s PR arm tweeted Wednesday.

In fact, Jonathon Tasini had appeared on CNN numerous times, as noted by conservative actor James Woods.

Tasini even has a interview he had with CNN pinned on his Twitter account.

Tasini, a Bernie surrogate, made headlines after he took to Twitter to celebrate (the tweet has since been deleted) the aftermath of a deadly train crash that occurred Wednesday outside of Charlottesville, North Carolina which resulted in one dead and several injured, including several Republican lawmakers.

“Wow, between train full of Goopers hitting truck and this, God is working hard today to clean up the stink. Thank her. #TreyGowdy #goptrainwreck,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

Leftists frequently espouse tolerance and diversity of opinion but legitimizes violence when directed towards conservatives.

For example, when Bernie supporter James Hodgkinson targeted Republicans at a baseball game in Alexandria, Virginia last year, CNN pushed the claim that “he wasn’t evil,” but just “tired of politics.”

