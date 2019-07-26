CNN Editor Resigns After History of Antisemitism Resurfaces

An editor at CNN has resigned after a series of antisemitic comments he made resurfaced on Thursday.
BREAKING: CNN spokesperson tells the @JewishJournal that they have accepted the resignation of photo editor Mohammed Elshamy over his 2011 anti-Semitic tweets
— Aaron Bandler (@bandlersbanter) July 26, 2019
CNN’s statement accepting the resignation of the editor makes clear the editor had worked at CNN for some time, and had made the antisemitic statements back in 2011.
The tweets from Mohammed Elshamy, a photo editor for CNN, first surfaced earlier on Thursday. They were until then still public on Elshamy’s Twitter account:
At first, CNN ignored Elshamy’s history of antisemitism:
Then Elshamy hid his Twitter account from the public:
