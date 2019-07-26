CNN Editor Resigns After History of Antisemitism Resurfaces

An editor at CNN has resigned after a series of antisemitic comments he made resurfaced on Thursday.

BREAKING: CNN spokesperson tells the @JewishJournal that they have accepted the resignation of photo editor Mohammed Elshamy over his 2011 anti-Semitic tweets — Aaron Bandler (@bandlersbanter) July 26, 2019

CNN’s statement accepting the resignation of the editor makes clear the editor had worked at CNN for some time, and had made the antisemitic statements back in 2011.

The tweets from Mohammed Elshamy, a photo editor for CNN, first surfaced earlier on Thursday. They were until then still public on Elshamy’s Twitter account:

Hey @CNNPR. How does someone like @elshamyme who tweets things like this get through the hiring process at CNN? Asking for some friends. pic.twitter.com/6NAjINmYhQ — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 25, 2019

Hey @CNNPR. You should have @KFILE look into the social media activities of your employees. He might find things like this gem from CNN’s @elshamyme talking about “Jewish pigs” killed by Palestinian terrorists. pic.twitter.com/NwL2d78RME — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 25, 2019



At first, CNN ignored Elshamy’s history of antisemitism:

This seems bad. Will CNN disavow? https://t.co/5VM6z41TPK — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 25, 2019

Then Elshamy hid his Twitter account from the public:

CNN photo editor mass deletes tweets after Cernovich begins finding “gems” like these. @ArthurSchwartz, has @jaketapper seen these? pic.twitter.com/WYBsGVYxNw — Mike Cernovich (@Cernovich) July 25, 2019

Hey @CNNPR. Why did @elshamyme protect his twitter account? Because of his comments about “Jewish pigs” being killed by terrorists? You got lots more just like him at CNN. pic.twitter.com/HeVbEJW6if — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) July 25, 2019

