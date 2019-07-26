CNN Editor Resigns After History of Antisemitism Resurfaces

An editor at CNN has resigned after a series of antisemitic comments he made resurfaced on Thursday.

CNN’s statement accepting the resignation of the editor makes clear the editor had worked at CNN for some time, and had made the antisemitic statements back in 2011.

The tweets from Mohammed Elshamy, a photo editor for CNN, first surfaced earlier on Thursday. They were until then still public on Elshamy’s Twitter account:


Is the lack of action and active misdirection by the mainstream media hosts complicity in child trafficking?

At first, CNN ignored Elshamy’s history of antisemitism:

Then Elshamy hid his Twitter account from the public:

Read more


Related Articles

Rand Paul Offers To Buy 'Ungrateful' Omar A Ticket Back To Somalia

Rand Paul Offers To Buy ‘Ungrateful’ Omar A Ticket Back To Somalia

U.S. News
Comments
Chelsea Clinton Denies Ties to Epstein's Alleged 'Madam'

Chelsea Clinton Denies Ties to Epstein’s Alleged ‘Madam’

U.S. News
Comments

Meet The Former Epstein ‘Sex Slave’ Who Helped Recruit Underage Girls For The ‘Lolita Express’

U.S. News
comments

“California Is Being Overrun By Rodents” – And In This Case We Aren’t Talking About The Politicians

U.S. News
comments

Ann Coulter: Move Epstein to a Super Max Prison Before He is ‘Suicided’

U.S. News
comments

Comments