Once again, fake news CNN reporter Jim Acosta does a bit of activism on behalf of illegal immigrants everywhere, mixing fact with fiction when it comes to immigration laws.

No, the Statue of Liberty doesn’t represent immigration policy and the poem is not law!

Thankfully, White House advisor Stephen Miller wasn’t going to let Acosta play fast & loose with the facts and instead smacked him down with a little history.