CNN Employee Confesses That MSM Ignores Shootings In 'Minority Communities'

A CNN employee was caught in undercover video by Project Veritas admitting that the network doesn’t cover shootings in “minority communities” the way they would in a white area because it doesn’t get good ratings.

“I think that shootings in poorer areas or, um, minority communities don’t get as much coverage as if they were to happen in a white area,” Christian Sierra told insider Cary Poarch on hidden camera.

This is the clip Carpe was banned for posting… I’ll send it around to others. pic.twitter.com/hOM5hTDuGz — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 14, 2019

“Let’s say in Princeton, a white kid gets shot at Princeton University,” Sierra said. “He gets killed. We’re going to get coverage on that because ‘Oh my God, we have to put the little precious white boy.'”

But if minorities are shot in Newark, New Jersey, “nobody cares. Maybe unless, unless it happens in Cory Booker’s neighborhood,” he added.

The video clip, which hasn’t yet been publicly released, was shared with meme maker Carpe Donktum AKA Logan Cook by Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe on Monday.

Donktum was suspended by Twitter just minutes after posting the exclusive clip.

“@CarpeDonktum’s account has been SUSPENDED,” O’Keefe tweeted. “I spoke with Logan Cook, who I shared an exclusive CNN clip with — and his account was suspended immediately upon posting one of the clips where Christian Sierra of CNN DISCUSSING COVERAGE OF SHOOTINGS…”

As of this writing, Twitter has lifted Donktum’s suspension, and the video in question is now available.

This is @CNN… CNN media coordinator says nobody cares about gang violence that disproportionately affects minorities in Chicago… “Unless it happens on Cory Booker’s block.” This is the most honest CNN has ever been#ExposeCNN pic.twitter.com/Vkw20AFROL — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) October 14, 2019

As we’ve reported, mainstream media – including CNN – provide very little coverage of violence in urban centers like Chicago or Baltimore, which are plagued with record shootings, but they’re quick to push fake hate crimes stories nationwide before confirming basic facts for ratings.

A brave CNN insider came to Project Veritas to expose anti-Trump bias at the cable giant. Cary Poarch, who works at CNN’s Washington D.C. Bureau, tells Project Veritas “I decided to wear a hidden camera…to expose the bias running rampant” at the network. Poarch documented CNN’s bias for months; recording undercover footage of numerous long-term employees, some of which talk about Jeff Zucker’s anti-Trump agenda.