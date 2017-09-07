CNN Faces Potential Class Action Lawsuit over 'fake news'

Ohio-based attorney Joni Turner and others are planning to file a class action lawsuit against the discredited media giant CNN for “fake news, defamation, targeting, and bullying.”

In a video published to YouTube on Aug. 20, Turner said that such action has “never been done before” and will require four to five thousand people.

To make it work Turner plans on using “menacing” and “cyberbullying” laws to go after the so-called “bonafide news organization” in federal court and ultimately the Supreme Court.

As of September 6, 2017, over 25,000 people have already opted to join the “Takedown of Faketown,” which vows to “legally go after CNN… using every avenue available” in order to “hold them accountable.”

“You get into federal court by a couple of ways,” the attorney explained. “One of the most common ways is that the plaintiff that is suing is in a different state than the defendant and you are suing for more than $50,000. Okay, well we meet that threshold so we can get into federal court with this.”

According to Turner, the group plans on legally “calling out” CNN “for their destruction of not only the news but their destruction of the United States” entirely.

The outspoken attorney claims that CNN has attempted to target Americans by lumping them into “a recognized group.”

“We are a recognized group that are Americans,” she said. “If you’ve got a flag in your front yard you better watch out. Okay, if you’ve got a Trump hat on, or are wearing anything red, white and blue, you better watch out because CNN’s got them coming for us.”

Turner also expressed great disdain for CNN anchor Don Lemon and liberal filmmaker Michael Moore, who Turner said essentially called Trump a “rapist” and Trump supporters “accomplices to rape” during a taped CNN segment three weeks ago.

Turner said that’s when she felt she needed to take action.

“This is huge. It’s not just a small case,” she said. “We have twenty-five-thousand, and those are singular people who have signed up… These people have given their full names, their addresses, and their phone numbers. These people aren’t messing around. They’re not putting on burkas or covering up their faces [they are like] here’s my phone number, here’s where we live and we are coming after you CNN.”

“It’s time that our legal system gets on the ball,” the attorney also stated.