CNN fires back at Trump: It's your job to represent the US to the world

CNN fired back at President Trump after he attacked the network in a tweet Saturday for representing the U.S. “very poorly” to the world.

“It’s not CNN’s job to represent the U.S to the world,” the network’s public relations team tweeted. “That’s yours. Our job is to report the news. #FactsFirst.”

The tweet also included an apple emoji, a nod to their recent “Facts First” ad campaign.

Trump tweeted earlier Saturday that Fox News is “much more important” than CNN.

“.@FoxNews is MUCH more important in the United States than CNN, but outside of the U.S., CNN International is still a major source of (Fake) news, and they represent our Nation to the WORLD very poorly,” he tweeted. “The outside world does not see the truth from them!”

