After the revelation that former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort was wiretapped both before and after the election, CNN was forced to acknowledge that President Trump may have been right when he accused Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower.

“Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!” Trump tweeted on March 4.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

This set off a firestorm of criticism with CNN amongst others accusing Trump of having no evidence to verify the claim.

How the tables have turned.

After it emerged that US investigators were wiretapping Manafort under a secret court order both before and after the election, CNN was forced to concede that Trump’s original claim may have been correct.

CNN Forced to Admit Trump May Have Been Right About Being Wiretapped – https://t.co/6ixBmFMtBn pic.twitter.com/rgvPwOpGAu — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) September 19, 2017

CNN correspondent Pamela Brown said last night, “What is possible, Don, is that [Trump] was picked up on the Manafort surveillance and we should note that Manafort does have a residence in Trump Tower.”

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange summed up CNN’s embarrassing reversal with the following tweet.

Trump: I was "wire tapped"

CNN: Haha. That idiot @realDonaldTrump thinks he was wiretapped.

..Six months later..

CNN: Trump was wiretapped — Julian Assange ?? (@JulianAssange) September 19, 2017

According to reports, the intelligence collected on Manafort sparked concerns that he was encouraging Russia to help with the Trump campaign, but crucially that “the evidence is not conclusive”.

