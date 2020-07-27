CNN Forces Sinclair Broadcast Group To Axe Interview With 'Plandemic' Author Dr Judy Mikovits

CNN created an online campaign to bombard conservative broadcast company Sinclair over an interview it was scheduled to broadcast with Dr Judy Mikovits, the author and creator of the ‘Plandemic’ film and book, and it worked as Sinclair eventually agreed to pull the interview.

Mikovits, who contends that the Coronavirus outbreak is being inflated and used to push vaccines on people, had already filmed the interview with ‘America This Week’ host Eric Bolling, but the interview did not air this weekend as planned.

Despite the interview also featuring a doctor who refutes Mikovits’ claims, CNN complained that it didn’t push back hard enough.

Leftists on Twitter then made it their mission to get Sinclair to drop the broadcast.

Initially, Sinclair refused to do so declaring that “at no juncture are we aligning with or endorsing the viewpoints of Dr Mikovits.”

But just hours later the broadcaster had completely capitulated to the censorship mob:

Sinclair also noted that “we valiantly support Dr Fauci and the work he and his team are doing to further prevent the spread of Covid-19,” referencing the criticism Dr Mikovits has levelled at Fauci.

The decision means that the interview will not have the opportunity to reach Sinclair’s audience, which equates to around 40 percent of American households.

Leftists proclaimed that they had successfully “shamed them into doing the right thing.”

Some were still not happy, however, given that Sinclair said it could air a modified version of the interview in the future:

Sinclair took a battering from conservatives for the decision:

Mikovits’ film has been censored by all major online video content platforms, but it can be seen at Banned.video:

