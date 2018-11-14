CNN Gets Several Things Wrong In Its Lawsuit Against The White House

CNN and Jim Acosta’s lawsuit against the White House, which alleges First and Fifth Amendment violations, contains several factual inaccuracies.

CNN announced Tuesday morning that it was filing suit against the White House for revoking Chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta’s hard press pass.

The White House took Acosta’s pass last week after a contentious exchange with President Donald Trump during a post-midterm press conference. When a White House intern tried to pass the microphone to the next reporter, Acosta physically prevented the intern from taking the microphone.

In the official lawsuit, CNN makes several errors in its recounting of the events of the press conference that led to the revocation of Acosta’s pass.

1. Mischaracterizes Acosta’s Questioning

In point 33 of the lawsuit, CNN claimed that Acosta started his exchange with “a question about one of President Trump’s statements during the midterm campaign — namely, whether a caravan making its way to the United States from Central America constitutes ‘an invasion’ of the country.”

