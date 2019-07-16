CNN Gives a Platform to Alt-Right White Supremacist Richard Spencer

CNN was blasted after giving a platform to alt-right leader and white supremacist Richard Spencer.

Spencer, who can now be called a “CNN contributor,” was booked to discuss President Trump’s “racist” tweets.

White Nationalist Richard Spencer on CNN today 👀👀 pic.twitter.com/HQ07jlHFIa — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) July 16, 2019

He was given an open soap box and was barely challenged on his statements or past behavior.

Your team didn't just QUOTE Spencer. They INTERVIEWED him. On VIDEO. Without asking him hostile questions. Or putting him on blast for his prior actions. It seems like you're willing to help Spencer recruit acolytes if he'll say mean things about Trump. Very irresponsible. — Will Chamberlain 🇺🇸 (@willchamberlain) July 16, 2019

“No one has done more for the PR of White Nationalists since 2015 than some media networks such as CNN. Spencer has been active for many years but few outside his bubble knew of him until media networks started given him outsized attention a few years ago,” commented one respondent.

No one has done more for the PR of White Nationalists since 2015 than some media networks such as CNN. Spencer has been active for many years but few outside his bubble knew of him until media networks started given him outsized attention a few years ago. https://t.co/u4bVwpjvpd — OJPAC (@OJPAC) July 16, 2019

“Whoa! CNN just gave a platform to white nationalism!” commented Breitbart’s Allum Bokhari. “@Facebook, @Twitter, @YouTube, when does the CNN demonetization / deplatforming start?”

“@CNN invited the epicenter of #Charlottesville on as a contributor,” tweeted Jeff Tidwell. “So this is what’s at the pit of ratings hell. A White Nationalist phoenix. What a stunt.”

.@CNN invited the epicenter of #Charlottesville on as a contributor. So this is what’s at the pit of ratings hell. A White Nationalist phoenix. What a stunt. — Jeff Tidwell (@RealJeffTidwell) July 16, 2019

CNN’s Jake Tapper tweeted out the story but subsequently deleted it, perhaps sensing the dreadful optics of giving a platform to an actual racist.

Why did he delete this tweet? pic.twitter.com/jwsStYsIZb — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 16, 2019

Facebook said they banned me for once interviewing Tommy Robinson.

Will Facebook ban CNN for interviewing a far-right white supremacist?

Don’t hold your breath.

