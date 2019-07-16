CNN Gives a Platform to Alt-Right White Supremacist Richard Spencer

CNN was blasted after giving a platform to alt-right leader and white supremacist Richard Spencer.

Spencer, who can now be called a “CNN contributor,” was booked to discuss President Trump’s “racist” tweets.

He was given an open soap box and was barely challenged on his statements or past behavior.

“No one has done more for the PR of White Nationalists since 2015 than some media networks such as CNN. Spencer has been active for many years but few outside his bubble knew of him until media networks started given him outsized attention a few years ago,” commented one respondent.

“Whoa! CNN just gave a platform to white nationalism!” commented Breitbart’s Allum Bokhari. “@Facebook, @Twitter, @YouTube, when does the CNN demonetization / deplatforming start?”

“@CNN invited the epicenter of #Charlottesville on as a contributor,” tweeted Jeff Tidwell. “So this is what’s at the pit of ratings hell. A White Nationalist phoenix. What a stunt.”

CNN’s Jake Tapper tweeted out the story but subsequently deleted it, perhaps sensing the dreadful optics of giving a platform to an actual racist.

Facebook said they banned me for once interviewing Tommy Robinson.

Will Facebook ban CNN for interviewing a far-right white supremacist?

Don’t hold your breath.

