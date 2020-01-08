CNN Gives Platform to Iranian Who Once Said She'd Shoot U.S. Hostages in the Head

CNN gave a platform to an Iranian government official who once said that she wouldn’t hesitate to shoot American hostages in the head.

Masoumeh Ebtekar, the current Vice President of Iran for Women and Family Affairs, was formerly the spokesperson for the extremist students who stormed and occupied the U.S. Embassy during the Iran hostage crisis of 1979, where 52 Americans were held hostage for 444 days.

She was also once asked if the she would shoot U.S. hostages in the head and responded by remarking, “Yes. When I’ve seen an American gun being lifted up and killing my brothers and sisters in the streets, of course.”

MY GOD! @CNN LITERALLY INVITED MASOUMEH EBTEKAR WHO WANTED TO KILL AMERICAN HOSTAGES IN IRAN. NOW SHE IS THE VP OF IRAN AND CNN IS USING HER AS A COMMENTATOR TO COME AND CALL AMERICA TERRORISTS. RETWEET THIS. pic.twitter.com/PNID2ltUEz — Imam of Peace / Pray for Peace… (@Imamofpeace) January 7, 2020

During her appearance on CNN with Christiane Amanpour, Ebtekar described the killing of Qassem Soleimani as a “terrorist action.”

“I’m saying that the American government, the American president made a serious miscalculation,” Ebtekar said.

“They made a serious mistake by assassinating, by taking this terrorist action against Commander Soleimani and I’m sure that they regret what they have done,” she added.

“CNN is using her as a commentator to come and call America terrorists,” commented Imam Tawhidi.

