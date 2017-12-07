CNN Glorifies ‘White Allies’ Who Want To Police Your ‘Insensitive’ Facebook Comments

CNN published a glowing and totally uncritical article Wednesday on a group that aims to be “your white allies on Facebook.”

White Nonsense Roundup is composed of 100 self-declared “white allies” who rush “to relieve people of color from the emotional labor of engaging with a person’s racist or racially insensitive thoughts,” according to CNN’s puff piece.

CNN described the group as “roadside assistance for social media debates you’re tired of having.”

A person of color can request the assistance of White Nonsense Roundup simply by tagging the group in heated debates and letting one of the white allies interject themselves into the social media quarrel.

