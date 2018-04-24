CNN Grammar Police: Brian Stelter Suggests Trump Unfit Due to Tweet Typos

CNN’s Brian Stelter identified yet another reason for the fake news network to chastise President Trump – his typos on Twitter.

In a segment Sunday, Stelter suggested Trump was unfit to lead the free world because he makes too many grammar and spelling errors on Twitter.

“I know this is not the most important issue in the world, but it speaks to – if you can’t get the small stuff right, can you get the big stuff right, like a North Korea summit?” Stelter told guests.

Media commentator Mark Dice reports.