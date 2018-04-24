CNN Grammar Police: Brian Stelter Suggests Trump Unfit Due to Tweet Typos

CNN’s Brian Stelter identified yet another reason for the fake news network to chastise President Trump – his typos on Twitter.

In a segment Sunday, Stelter suggested Trump was unfit to lead the free world because he makes too many grammar and spelling errors on Twitter.

“I know this is not the most important issue in the world, but it speaks to – if you can’t get the small stuff right, can you get the big stuff right, like a North Korea summit?” Stelter told guests.

Media commentator Mark Dice reports.


Related Articles

GOP Wins Ariz. Special Election, Close Margin a Warning For Midterms

GOP Wins Ariz. Special Election, Close Margin a Warning For Midterms

Infowars Exclusives
Comments
Tennessee State Senate Votes To Build 'Victims of Abortion' Monument

Tennessee State Senate Votes To Build ‘Victims of Abortion’ Monument

U.S. News
Comments

CNN’s Acosta Complains Trump’s Verbal Attacks On Media Will Lead To “A Journalist Getting Hurt”

U.S. News
Comments

Associated Press Suggests Criticizing Journalists is “Hate Speech”

U.S. News
Comments

Hillary Clinton Went On ‘F**k-Laced’ Tirade Against Trump During 2016 Debate Prep

U.S. News
Comments

Comments