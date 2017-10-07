CNN Graphic Explaining Bump Fire Stocks Doesn’t Include Bump Fire Stock

During a segment on Thursday’s Situation Room, CNN displayed a graphic attempting to explain how bump fire stocks work but failed to include a bump fire stock in the animation despite including both a grenade launcher and silencer.

The segment with host Wolf Blitzer and CNN congressional correspondent Phil Mattingly focused on the politics surrounding a potential legislative ban on the devices in the wake of the Las Vegas shooting, in which some of the shooter’s firearms were equipped with the stocks. Bump firing is a shooting technique that utilizes the recoil of a firearm in order to assist the shooter in pulling the trigger on a semi-automatic firearm at a much faster rate than is possible with traditional shooting techniques. This is accomplished by a shooter placing his finger on the firearm’s trigger without wrapping the rest of their shooting hand around the firearm’s grip. The shooter applies forward pressure with his support hand in order to press the trigger of the firearm against the shooter’s finger and fire the gun. This causes the gun to fire, producing recoil that, if the technique is done correctly, moves the firearm far enough rearward to reset the trigger. The continued forward pressure applied by the shooter’s support hand causes the firearm’s trigger to press against the shooter’s finger and fire the gun again. The cycle then repeats itself.

