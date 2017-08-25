CNN Has No Defense For Labeling 63 Million Americans ‘White Supremacists By Default’

CNN has made no attempt to retract or modify a Wednesday report which paints all supporters of President Donald Trump as “white supremacists by default.”

The report stakes its weighty claims about the moral character of Trump supporters on the word of “activists, historians and victims of extremism,” who argue that “ordinary people” have empowered white supremacists.

“It’s easy to focus on the angry white men in paramilitary gear who looked like they were mobilizing for a race war in the Virginia college town,” the report reads. “But it’s the ordinary people — the voters who elected a reality TV star with a record of making racially insensitive comments, the people who move out of the neighborhood when people of color move in, the family members who ignore a relative’s anti-Semitism — who give these type of men room to operate.”

The Daily Caller News Foundation received no response after contacting multiple CNN public relations employees, politics editors and the writer who authored the report, to inquire as to whether the network stands by the story.

Read more