CNN Heavily Revises Article Called Out for Looking Suspiciously Like Chinese News Release

As CNN continues its charge to deflect blame for the coronavirus pandemic away from communist China and toward President Donald Trump, the left-leaning network was reduced this week to literally publishing Chinese Communist Party propaganda.

The network published a story Monday with a near-verbatim lede of a Chinese Communist Party news release that praised the Chinese military’s handling of the disease aboard People’s Liberation Army Navy ships.

In a story headlined “China’s PLA Navy is controlling coronavirus and aircraft carrier’s deployment proves it, report says,” CNN criticized the U.S. Navy’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak on aircraft carriers.

“A Chinese naval flotilla headed into the Pacific over the weekend, evidence that the People’s Liberation Army Navy has done a much better job controlling coronavirus than the US Navy, according to a story posted on the PLA’s English-language website,” editor Brad Lendon wrote.

Read more



The Chinese Government’s dominance of propaganda is as slick as it is nearly invisible.

Pick up the next evolution of activated nascent iodine today with Survival Shield X-3 now at 60% off!