CNN is bringing on former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe as a contributor, the network announced Friday morning.

CNN senior media reporter Oliver Darcy announced the move on his Twitter account.

Some news: CNN announces Andrew McCabe has been signed as a contributor. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) August 23, 2019

In addition to his nearly two years as deputy director, McCabe briefly served as the agency’s acting director following the firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

