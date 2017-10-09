CNN Host: 'A-Listers In Hollywood' Reluctant To Discuss Weinstein Scandal

CNN media reporter Brian Stelter said Monday there are still “many A-listers” who have remained silent after rampant sexual harassment allegations came to light against powerful Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The question now, Stelter said, is “who knew what when” as the fallout from decades of alleged misconduct by Weinstein continues. The Hollywood producer has already been fired from The Weinstein Company, but CNN host Poppy Harlow said that only appeared to be because the public had finally discovered Weinstein’s actions.

“Who looked the other way? What agents, what executives looked the other way?” Stelter asked.

