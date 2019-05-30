CNN Host Alisyn Camerota: Why Shouldn’t We Just Abort All Babies With Disabilities?

CNN host Alisyn Camerota could not seem to understand why killing an unborn baby with disabilities is wrong if the baby’s parents do not want to take care of them.

On Wednesday, she repeatedly questioned Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill about a state law that prohibits discriminatory abortions based on an unborn baby’s sex, race or a disability such as Down syndrome, the Free Beacon reports.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently refused to hear Hill’s appeal after a lower court blocked the law.

