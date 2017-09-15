CNN host Anthony Bourdain says he would poison Trump if he had to cook for him

Anthony Bourdain, host of “Parts Unknown” on liberal CNN, said last week that he would poison Donald Trump if the celebrity chef was asked to cater a peace summit between the President and Kim Jong Un.

“Hemlock,” Bourdain simply replied when asked by TMZ what he would serve Trump and the North Korean dictator.

Hemlock is a poisonous plant that has been used as a method of execution. The video was published by TMZ last week, but is just now gaining attention.

When reached by Fox News, Bourdain, apparently joking, said that he meant to say “kale” instead of hemlock.

CNN recently fired Kathy Griffin for posing with a bloody head made to look like Trump. The liberal network also cut ties with “Believer” host Reza Aslan after his anti-Trump rhetoric on Twitter was widely criticized. It’s unclear if Bourdain would suffer any consequences for his rhetoric, but it’s worth noting that “Parts Unknown” is significantly more popular than programs hosted by Griffin and Aslan.

Read more