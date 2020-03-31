CNN Host Chris Cuomo Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Chris Cuomo tested positive for coronavirus, the CNN host revealed Tuesday morning.

Cuomo made the announcement in a lengthy Twitter post, stating he would continue to do his 9PM ET show from his home.

“Sooooo in these difficult times that seem to get more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that I am positive for corona virus,” Cuomo tweeted.

Cuomo, who has been referred to as “Fredo,” also described symptoms he experienced, including “fever, chills and shortness of breath.”

“I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had fever, chills and shortness of breath. I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness! I am quarantined in my basement (which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased!) I will do my shows from here. We will all beat this by being smart and tough and united.”

Both friends and political foes of Cuomo wished him well on social media.

Discussing his brother’s affliction, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Chris “is going to be fine.”

WATCH: Gov. Cuomo reveals his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, has coronavirus "He is going to be fine. He's young, in good shape, strong, not as strong as he thinks, but he will be fine." "It's my family, it's your family, it's all of our families." pic.twitter.com/1bzfpt8jcX — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) March 31, 2020



