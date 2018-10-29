CNN Host Tries to Bait Tree of Life Rabbi Into Blaming Trump For Synagogue Shooting; Fails Miserably

CNN host Alisyn Camerota repeatedly tried to pressure Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers into blaming President Trump for Saturday’s deadly massacre but ended up failing miserably.

Camerota first tried to bait Myers by asking him if he blamed anyone “beyond the gunman” for the shooting, which claimed the lives of 11 congregants.

“I don’t really foist blame upon any person,” Myers said. “Hate does not know religion, race, creed, political party. It’s not a political issue in any way, shape, or form. Hate does not know any of those things.”

.@CNN asks Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers if @realDonaldTrump is welcome at his synagogue after Saturday's shooting. Myers: "The President of the United States is always welcome. I am a citizen, he is my president. He is always welcome.”https://t.co/pfSMeNrRdI pic.twitter.com/SiI0xdpGhh — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) October 29, 2018

Not content with Myers refusing to allow her to politicize the tragedy, Camerota asked “What lights the match of hate?”

“I think you’re raising one of those great questions that people far smarter than I can answer,” Myers responded. “I do recall this: if we look in the Bible after the story of the flood and Noah, God regretfully says to Noah, ‘I have learned that man from his youth is prone to evil,’ which is, you would think, a horrific thing for God to tell us.”

“The message I get from that is, yes, there is the possibility of hate in all people. But there is also the possibility of good,” the rabbi added.

Refusing to relinquish her Trump Derangement Syndrome, Camerota again attempted to push Myers into denouncing the president by asking if Trump would be welcome in his synagogue after the shooting.

“The President of the United States is always welcome. I am a citizen, he is my president,” Myers replied. “He is always welcome.”

This interview again underscores the fact that CNN is not an impartial network that reports on the news, it tries to invent the news by dressing up partisan hackery as neutral content.

Respondents on Twitter chided Camerota for her transparently bias interview style.

check out CNN's Alisyn Camerota's face when Rabbi Myers tells her that Trump is always welcome at Squirrel Hill — k_mimbsy (@k_mimbs) October 29, 2018

Alisyn Camerota of @CNN @NewDay just tried very hard to farm some @realDonaldTrump blame out of Rabbi Myers for the #Pittsburgh #shooting but failed spectacularly. @BillKristol and other lame stooges tried to make up the difference in their "analysis" afterwards. — scraggle (@shenanigans_65) October 29, 2018

Alison Camerota tried hard multiple times to get Rabbi Myers to denounce @realDonaldTrump & blame him for the mass shooting at his Synagogue. He wasn't having it. I'm sure it ruined her day. She looked like a fool. @CNN is at the forefront of divisiveness in our country. — Sharby (@LSNortheast) October 29, 2018

CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota to Rabbi Myers: “Do you blame anyone OTHER than the shooter?”

“NO.” “Would the President be welcome in your synagogue?”

“YES.” You baited a mourning Rabbi with

YOUR hate. And failed. Classy, CNN. https://t.co/mSz3J0WvO5 — DeeDee (@ddwiese) October 29, 2018

WOW! Between this and Camerota’s failed attempt to get Rabbi Myers to say Trump was the impetus for Synagogue massacre CNN is making a total fool of itself…yet again! #FakeNewsIsTheEnemyOfThePeople?? — Doolittle ???????? (@doolittle22) October 29, 2018

Alisyn Camerota trying desperately to stoke the flames of hatred and division. The Rabbi spoke brilliantly and from the heart. Thank you Rabbi Myers. Sending healing prayers to you and your beautiful congregation. ?????? — Doolittle ???????? (@doolittle22) October 29, 2018

