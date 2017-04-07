CNN Host: 'Trump Became President' After Bombing Syria

CNN host Fareed Zakaria, who has been slamming the President on air for months, exclaimed this morning that Donald Trump ‘became the President of The United States’ last night after launching missiles into Syria.

“It is day 78 of the Trump presidency. What changed last night?” Alisyn Camerota, host of CNN’s “New Day” asked Zakaria.

“I think Donald Trump became president of the United States,” Zakaria responded, adding “I think this was actually a big moment.”

Zakaria, who recently called the President a “bullshit artist” on a live broadcast, dramatically changed his tune after Trump flip flopped on the Syria situation following an alleged gas attack by Syrian leader Bashar Al-Assad.

“President Trump recognized that the president of the United States does have to act to enforce international norms, does have to have this broader moral and political purpose,” Zakaria said, noting that Trump was now “following global norms.”

“For the first time really as president, he talked about international norms, international rules, about America’s role in enforcing justice in the world. It was the kind of rhetoric we have come to expect from American presidents since Harry Truman,” Zakaria also stated.

Zakaria previously told CNN viewers on a second occasion that Trump has “spent his whole life bullshitting. He’s succeeded by bullshitting. He has gotten the presidency by bullshitting.”

"He has succeeded by bullshitting." @FareedZakaria reprising his theory about Trump as a BS artist. https://t.co/1IuVOqLxIS — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 18, 2017

Now, however, Zakaria is behind Trump instigating MORE military action in Syria, saying “there has been a kind of morphing and an education of Donald Trump.”

“Are we willing to commit ourselves to that goal?” Zakaria wondered, adding “If not, we’ve just thrown bombs in the middle of one of the most complex civil wars in the country and now we’re going to step back and say, ‘Well that’s it, we’re done.’

“Are we now saying we’re against Assad? Do we want to strengthen ISIS? Do we want the Assad regime to fall?” the host continued, warning that without more action, the US “effectively acted as ISIS’s air force.”

Meanwhile over at MSNBC., fake news guru Brian Williams could not stop gushing about how “beautiful” the launching of missiles into Syria was to him: