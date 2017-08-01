CNN Host: Trump Won Because Of Racists like You

Share +1 Pin Email Shares 0

Nine months later, CNN still can’t get over the fact that Donald Trump won the election. So the network aired a special Monday ‘investigating’ “Why Trump Won,” and it came to the conclusion that everyone who voted for him is a racist.

The ‘investigation’ was headed up by impartial CNN host Fareed Zakaria, who still dines with former President Obama, and has previously said multiple times that Trump is a “bullshit artist”:

In his latest offering, Zakaria is argued that a stupid, racist, homophobic, and sexist majority of Americans are fed up of being lectured by “educated professionals who live in cities, who have cosmopolitan views” like him.

“There’s a part of America that is sick and tired of being told what to do by this overeducated population that Hillary Clinton perfectly represented. That’s why they’re sticking with him,” Zakaria argued.

The CNN host then suggested that Trump tapped into the underlying bigotry of most Americans, labeling it a “toxic energy”.

“He knew that the election of a black president had stirred a kind of ugly racial animus. A small subset but he knew how to get them.” Zakaria said.

“A real sense of cultural alienation that the older white, non-college educated Americans have the sense that their country is changing because of immigrants. Because maybe blacks are getting — rising up to a kind of central place in society. Because of, you know, gays being afforded equal rights. Because of, frankly, a lot of working women.” he added.

And that was pretty much the full scope of Zakaria’s findings.

Unsurprisingly, he didn’t touch upon the scandal ridden campaign of Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party, their labeling of Americans as ‘deplorables’, and an embracing of ideals that most Americans find repulsive.