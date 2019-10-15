CNN Insider Blows Whistle on Network President Jeff Zucker’s Personal Vendetta Against POTUS

Image Credits: Fortune Live Media / Flickr.

A brave CNN insider came to Project Veritas to expose anti-Trump bias at the cable giant.

Cary Poarch, who works at CNN’s Washington D.C. Bureau, tells Project Veritas, “I decided to wear a hidden camera…to expose the bias running rampant” at the network.

Poarch documented CNN’s bias for months, recording undercover footage of numerous long-term employees, some of which talk about Jeff Zucker’s anti-Trump agenda.

In the video are Nick Neville, Christian Sierra, Hiram Gonzalez, David Chalian, and Mike Brevna.

These employee’s positions range from media coordinators to high-ranking executives.

“I decided to secretly record the 9:00 am rundown call meetings with senior management and executives,” says Poarch.

In the recordings, Zucker details his expectations for CNN’s coverage and very matter-of-factly states “impeachment is the story.”

