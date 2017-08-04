CNN Insiders Blast Jim Acosta's Antics as 'Audition' For New Show

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore.

Jim Acosta is suddenly one of CNN’s most controversial figures even among some of his CNN colleagues, who say his public battles with the Trump administration are going too far.

One of Acosta’s colleagues, an on-air conservative political commentator for CNN, said he sees an ulterior motive in Acosta’s actions. He said Acosta’s widely noticed clashes with the White House give the impression that he wants a new role at the network.

“He’s angling to host an opinion show,” he said. “These [White House] briefings are his auditions.”

