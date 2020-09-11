CNN Interviewed Netflix CEO, Failed To Ask ONE QUESTION About 'Cuties' Scandal

Image Credits: Screenshot.

Update: Netflix breaks silence on ‘Cuties’

With Netflix under the microscope of the entire world in regards to its release of a film that blatantly sexualizes children, CNN found itself talking to the CEO of the company Thursday, yet failed to ask one single question about the matter, instead lavishing praise on the company for championing “diversity”.

Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings was interviewed on CNN by Newsroom co-anchor Poppy Harlow, who stuck to scripted questions that amounted to nothing more than an infomercial for the guy’s new book about Netflix’s corporate structure.

At one point Harlow even applauded Hastings for promoting more diverse programming then other streaming services.

Of course, very few people expect actual journalism out of CNN at this point, but it is inextricable to believe that the network was unaware of the global headlines concerning Netflix while its CEO was in their newsroom.

The streaming company is facing a mass boycott over the premiere of the film ‘Cuties’, which contains almost nude children twerking, in addition to a litany of other disturbing content that IMDB has warned is “lawfully defined as pedophilia.”

#CancelNetflix has become the number one trend on Twitter:

In addition, more than 600,000 people have signed a petition pledging to cancel their Netflix subscription.

It remains to be seen how the company will respond, however it previously apologised for using “inappropriate artwork” to promote the release. That was tame compared to the actual footage in the movie.

In what can only be described as ‘peak 2020’, leftists, with the aid of the establishment media, are actually defending the movie:

