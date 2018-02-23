CNN is Directly Lobbying YouTube to Shut Down Infowars

CNN is now directly lobbying for YouTube to terminate Infowars from its platform entirely, with the news network brazenly admitting as much in an article published today.

The piece, entitled, How the Florida school shooting conspiracies sprouted and spread, notes how an Infowars video questioning whether Parkland school shooting survivor and now anti-gun activist David Hogg was being coached on what to say during interviews was removed by YouTube.

CNN then relates how it “identified three similar YouTube videos from InfoWars” which were brought to YouTube’s attention for potential removal. A YouTube spokesperson responded that those videos were also now under review.

CNN then openly acknowledges that the goal behind this lobbying effort is to have the Infowars YouTube channel permanently terminated.

YouTube’s community guidelines say if an account receives more than three strikes in three months, the account will be terminated. A source with knowledge of InfoWars’ account says all YouTube accounts, including InfoWars’, are subject to the community guidelines. The source goes on to tell CNN that InfoWars’ YouTube account did receive a “strike” for the video that was removed on Wednesday. The community guidelines say if the account receives one more strike in a three-month period, the account will not be able to post new content for two weeks. If the account receives two more strikes in three months, the account will be terminated.

In other words, CNN, a news organization, is now actively lobbying for a third party hosting platform to censor and shut down another news organization simply for offering a different perspective.

CNN subsequently devoted an entire article to the lobbying effort entitled InfoWars is two strikes away from being banned from YouTube.

This is the culmination of almost a year of media-driven moral panic concerning YouTube.

Having lost the political argument, the legacy media is now turning to censorship in an attempt to silence alternative and competing voices.

As we reported earlier this month, Robert Thompson, CEO of News Corp., the publishing arm of Rupert Murdoch’s media empire, brazenly admitted that big corporations are pushing for the likes of Google and Facebook to censor alternative media outlets so that News Corp-owned publications can make more money.

Thompson complained that “misinformation” is being promoted at the expense of media properties such as the Wall Street Journal (which just happens to be owned by News Corp).

“The potential returns for our journalism would be far higher in a less chaotic, less debased digital environment,” he asserted, acknowledging the financial incentive behind censorship.

