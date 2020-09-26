'CNN Is Fake News!': CNN Mercilessly Heckled During Amy Coney Barrett Nomination Coverage

CNN was heckled and mocked on Saturday during its coverage of judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination for the Supreme Court by President Trump.

CNN’s Supreme Court reporter Ariane de Vogue was trying to explain to anchor Wolf Blitzer the situation on the ground outside the Supreme Court, but she was drowned out by hecklers in the background repeatedly shouting, “CNN IS FAKE NEWS!”

“CNN is fake news!” a heckler shouted.

“Yeah! CNN is fake news!” another yelled.

“Fake news! You’re fake!”

During the heckling, de Vogue can barely be heard saying, “I just wanted to say that while we’re here…the crowd behind us – Trump supporters – starting chanting…you can hear we’re getting a litle bit of, uh…”

“Ariane, I want you to stand by, we can barely hear what you’re saying because of the crowd behind you,” Blitzer said. “If you have a hand held mic, maybe we’ll be able to appreciate what you’re saying…”

This comes as Trump announced in the Rose Garden Barrett as his third nominee to the Supreme Court.

“She is a woman of unparalleled achievement, towering intellect, sterling credentials and unyielding loyalty to the Constitution,” Trump said while introducing Barrett.

