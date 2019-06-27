CNN Journalist Says No "Real Evidence" Big Tech is "Biased Against Conservatives"

According to CNN journalist Donnie O’Sullivan, there is “no real evidence” that Big Tech platforms are “biased against conservatives”.

Yes, really.

“Putting a disclaimer on one of @realDonaldTrump’s tweets would almost certainly bring a firestorm of criticism down on Twitter’s head,” tweeted O’Sullivan. “Republicans in Washington, including Trump, often claim without real evidence that technology companies are biased against conservatives.”

Putting a disclaimer on one of @realDonaldTrump's tweets would almost certainly bring a firestorm of criticism down on Twitter's head. Republicans in Washington, including Trump, often claim without real evidence that technology companies are biased against conservatives. — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) June 27, 2019

The comment was made in regard to a Twitter announcement that the social media giant would begin placing a “disclaimer on future tweets from world leaders that break its rules but which Twitter decides are in the “public interest”.

The CNN reporter’s claim that there’s no bias against conservatives was made in the same week that YouTube literally banned a video that showcased a Google executive admitting how the company is working to “prevent it (Donald Trump’s election) from happening again” in 2020.

Vimeo also completely banned James OKeefe’s Project Veritas channel just a day later.

Project Veritas also revealed that Google blacklisted pro-life terms right before the referendum on legalizing abortion in Ireland last year.

Yesterday, Reddit also quarantined The Donald subreddit, the most effective pro-Trump forum on the Internet.

Last month, Facebook permanently banned a raft of conservative commentators for no specific reason whatsoever, including yours truly.

But there’s no political bias, honest!

Within just the last 48 hours. – YouTube removes video exposing Google election meddling.

– Vimeo bans journalism exposing anti-Trump election meddling.

– Reddit censors biggest pro-Trump forum on the Internet. But there's no political bias, honest! — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) June 26, 2019

O’Sullivan was dragged by other Twitter users.

"without real evidence" pic.twitter.com/L6MlqYG42n — Деfiиiтеlу иoт а яussiаи Ьoт (@botski3000) June 27, 2019

You do realize there is some evidence but even that is being censored as well. — Deb Johnson 🧩🚴🏼‍♀️🐾🇺🇸 (@DebsterSoCal) June 27, 2019

Do u actually believe that there's no evidence? If you do that means you are just as biased as the tech companies. Why not do real journalism and validate whether or not the emails and documents obtained by @projectveritas are real instead of you and Stelter's heads in the sand — Rob Eno (@Robeno) June 27, 2019

"Without real evidence"…..and "journalists" wonder why we chuckle when they are called dirty, dirty smear merchants. — Daniel T (@Zimig19) June 27, 2019

"without real evidence.." You just said this "without real journalism". — HNB (@hnbrown4885) June 27, 2019

