CNN Just Dropped The Most Ridiculous Ad Ever

On Monday, CNN premiered an online ad touting its supposed commitment to the facts. Here’s what it looked like:

Aside from CNN paraphrasing my catch phrase, there are some serious problems here.

First off, CNN’s commitment to the idea that apples are apples and bananas are bananas is somewhat weak. In fact, when I said this exact thing on CNN HLN two years ago, I was physically assaulted by one of their guests:

