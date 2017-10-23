CNN Just Dropped The Most Ridiculous Ad Ever

On Monday, CNN premiered an online ad touting its supposed commitment to the facts. Here’s what it looked like:

“Some people might try to tell you that it’s a banana.” #FactsFirst pic.twitter.com/LbmRKiGJe9 — CNN (@CNN) October 23, 2017

Aside from CNN paraphrasing my catch phrase, there are some serious problems here.

First off, CNN’s commitment to the idea that apples are apples and bananas are bananas is somewhat weak. In fact, when I said this exact thing on CNN HLN two years ago, I was physically assaulted by one of their guests:

