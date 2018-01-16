CNN Kept Shouting Questions At Trump — He Silenced Them With One Word

Donald Trump opened himself to the White House press corps for the first time after Democratic lawmakers leaked his controversial “s***hole” comments to the media last week, and delivered yet another exchange with reporters in the process.

Trump held a brief avail with the press in the Oval Office Tuesday afternoon while meeting with President Nursultan Nazarbayev of Kazakhstan.

Trump touted economic achievement over the last couple months of his administration, noting the historically low black unemployment numbers and the return of manufacturing jobs.

After the comments, Trump thanked the press for being there. As staffers asked the press to leave the Oval Office, a barrage of questions were shouted at the president. Many were shouted by CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta. Acosta loudly asked about Norway and Steve Bannon, causing the White House staff to reprimand him with a quick ” Jim, thank you. Please exit. Thanks, everyone.”

