CNN Labeled Trump a 'Conspiracy Theorist' For Suggesting Dems Funded 'Peegate' Dossier

CNN labeled President Donald Trump a “conspiracy theorist” for suggesting that the Democrats were behind the infamous ‘peegate’ dossier that dubiously claimed Trump had ties with Russia, only for that very premise to come true.

Yesterday, the Washington Post reported that, “The Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee (DNC) helped fund research that resulted in a now-famous dossier containing allegations about Donald Trump’s connections to Russia and possible coordination between his campaign and the Kremlin.”

However, when Trump made this very same assertion days before it was revealed, he was labeled a liar and a conspiracy theorist by the media, the left and ‘Never Trumpers’.

The Twitter user Adorable Deplorable compiled a series of tweets illustrating how Trump was laughed at by CNN and others for suggesting Democratic Party involvement in the production of the dossier, only for him to be proven completely correct.

On October 19, Trump tweeted, “Workers of firm involved with the discredited and Fake Dossier take the 5th. Who paid for it, Russia, the FBI or the Dems (or all)?”

Workers of firm involved with the discredited and Fake Dossier take the 5th. Who paid for it, Russia, the FBI or the Dems (or all)? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 19, 2017

CNN responded with the headline President floats conspiracy theories, above the sardonic line, “Trump suggests that a dossier by a former British spy was funded by Russia, the Democrats and – wait for it – the FBI.”

It subsequently emerged that not only was the DNC involved, but the FBI reimbursed some expenses of the author of the dossier. Trump’s “conspiracy theory” was proven correct.

CNN’s Chris Cillizza also attempted to ridicule Trump when he mockingly tweeted, “What if they’re ALL in on it??????” – only for that to be basically proven right too.

What if they're ALL in on it??????https://t.co/pkiDsRvurl — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) October 19, 2017

Never Trumper Evan McMullin also said Trump was a “disgrace” for suggesting FBI involvement.

Far left outfit Media Matters also bashed Trump by claiming his “allegation” that the FBI paid for the dossier came from Judge Andrew Napolitano.

Life comes at Media Matters fast. pic.twitter.com/0p3ISGg6jq — Adorable Deplorable (@OliMauritania) October 25, 2017

Now that Trump has been vindicated, will any of these individuals or outlets offer any kind of retraction or apology?

Don’t hold your breath.

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.