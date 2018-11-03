CNN Lashes Out At Don Jr. After He Slammed Network For Not Airing Immigration Ad

CNN fired back on Saturday after Donald Trump Jr. claimed the network wouldn’t run a controversial immigration ad sponsored by Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., stating that it declined to run the advertisement because it was “racist.”

“CNN refused to run this ad… I guess they only run fake news and won’t talk about real threats that don’t suit their agenda. Enjoy. Remember this on Tuesday,” the president’s eldest son tweeted Saturday morning.

The Twitter account for CNN Communications responded, saying the network’s editorial coverage has made it “abundantly clear … that this ad is racist.”

“When presented with an opportunity to be paid to take a version of this ad, we declined. Those are the facts,” CNN wrote.

Comments