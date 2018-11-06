Larry Pinkney joins the program to discuss the Democrat & media agenda to relentlessly push racial division even though Trump is open to prison reform pushed by a bipartisan group of black pastors and that the black small business community is praising his tax & regulation reduction.
CNN Lemon Pushes Racial Division, Trump Pushes Prison Reform
Notice the difference between the two approaches
David Knight | Infowars.com - November 6, 2018
We’re in a fight…
Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.
You are our most important contributor.
Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.
We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.