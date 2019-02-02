CNN Lies, Labels Racist Gov. Northam As Republican

While some in the cable news media have been direct and professional in their calls for Virginia Democratic Governor Ralph Northam to resign (with others ghoulishly connecting Northam to, among others, the Covington kids and Justice Kavanaugh), CNN briefly mislabled Northam Friday night as a Republican while airing video of his so-called apology for his racist medical school yearbook page.

Cuomo Prime Time had the night off, so AC360 was back to its old schedule with a two-hour runtime. At the top of the 9:00 p.m. Eastern hour, host Anderson Cooper ran the entirety of Northam’s so-called apology that was made into a video (after an initial statement).

At first, there was a chyron that read the following: “Breaking News; Virginia Governor Apologizes for Racist Photo on 1984 Medical School Yearbook Page.”

Then, that went away in favor of a small chyron with Northam’s name, job title, and what was supposed to be a (D) label for Democrat, but it instead read (R) for Republican for a whole nine seconds before it was wiped as the larger “Breaking News chyron” replaced it.

