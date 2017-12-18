CNN Media Panel Claims Trump Is Leading World Dictators on Press Crackdown

If you thought CNN’s open anti-Trump hysteria couldn’t get any wilder, then buckle up, because at the end of Reliable Sources on Sunday host Brian Stelter led a segment dedicated to press crackdowns by dictators and how the President’s “fake news” call-outs were helping them.

Stelter began the segment with a monologue about the case of “award-winning Mexican journalist, Emilio Gutierrez, and his son,” who was staying in the U.S. illegally and were now detained and facing deportation. “Emilio was tried, he sought refugee status. He was denied and his appeal failed. So he fled to the U.S. in 2008 after threats on his life because of his reporting on Mexican military corruption,” Stelter explained, noting that the reporter feared for his life if he was forced to return.

Admitting that Gutierrez’s case was “unique,” Stelter juxtaposed it other counties whose murderous leaders lock up reporters for exposing corruption. “In fact, there are 262 journalists jailed worldwide with the bulk of them in three counties: Turkey, China, and Egypt,” he recalled.

When the panel was brought on, Stelter first talked with Gutierrez’s lawyer, Eduardo Beckett who went on a rant slamming the Trump administration for “promoting tyranny” around the globe. “The denial of his asylum is basically sending a signal to the world that the United States does not want to promote democracy and freedom of expression,” he smeared.

