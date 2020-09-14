CNN Medical Analyst Claims Trump Guilty of “Negligent Homicide” For Holding Indoor Rally

A CNN medical analyst accused President Trump of “negligent homicide” for hosting an indoor campaign rally in Nevada.

“Negligent homicide. What else could you call an act that because of its negligence results in the death of others?” said Dr. Jonathan Reiner regarding an indoor rally held by the president Sunday night in Henderson, Nevada.

“Negligent homicide. What else could you call an act that because of its negligence results in the deaths of others? …People will die as a consequence of this.” —@JReinerMD on the impact of President Trump holding an indoor rally tonight. pic.twitter.com/nLpinuJrzr — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) September 13, 2020

“If you have a mass gathering now in the United States in a place like Nevada or just about any other place with hundreds or thousands of people, people will get infected and some of those people will die.”

Reiner continued, “the virus doesn’t care whether you believe in it or not … if enough people contract the virus — and at a gathering like this, they will — some people will die.”

The Trump campaign held a rally in an indoor warehouse in Henderson near Las Vegas in opposition to Democrat Governor Steve Sisolak’s coronavirus emergency order restricting gatherings to 50 people.

“President Donald Trump is taking reckless and selfish actions that are putting countless lives in danger here in Nevada,” Sisolak said in a statement. “The President appears to have forgotten that this country is still in the middle of a global pandemic.”

During the rally Sunday, Trump called Gov. Sisolak a “hack” and urged him to “open up your state.”

“You have a governor right now who is a political hack,” Trump told the audience. “Tell your governor to open up your state, by the way. Open up your state.”

Prior to holding the indoor event, the Trump campaign had been denied several outdoor venues, as noted by the New York Times.

The campaign’s decision to hold Sunday’s rally indoors came after two outdoor rallies in the state were scuttled, one because the Reno-Tahoe Airport Authority informed the tenants who lease the hangar there that the event was in violation of the state directive limiting gatherings to under 50 people. The campaign then vetted five different outdoor venues, all of which were blocked by the governor, according to an administration official familiar with the planning. It settled on the indoor manufacturing plant as a last resort, adding extra ventilation and keeping doors open.

The president has recently taken to labeling his rallies “peaceful protests.”

Follow the author on Gab: https://gab.ai/adansalazar

On Twitter: Follow @AdanSalazarWins

On Parler: https://parler.com/profile/adansalazar/

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/adan.salazar.735

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/adan_infowars

The Save Infowars Super Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off our most popular products today!