CNN Mocks Trump Base: 'Very, Very Much Not Involved in What is Going On in US'

During Monday’s edition of New Day, a discussion ensued about President Trump’s most recent “tweet storm” where he addressed the hot button issue of DACA.

CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins said that the President’s meetings with Fox News hosts over the weekend plus “hard-liner” Ann Coulter’s “recent media tour calling Trump a disappointment” as the rationales for the tweet storm.

CNN political analyst John Avlon mocked the President’s guest list as “three Fox News hosts, two ex-cons, and a pillow salesman” while panelist Brian Karem dismissed the Trump base as “very, very, very much not involved in what is going on in the United States.”

