CNN, MSNBC, and the Liberal Media’s Climate of Hate

“There is a total and complete lack of understanding at the White House about the seriousness of their continued attacks on the media. The President, and especially the White House Press Secretary, should understand their words matter. Thus far they have shown no comprehension of that.” – CNN President Jeff Zucker

Well.

One is left almost speechless at this statement issued the other day after the bomb threat against CNN.

Let’s start with this. CNN and MSNBC have been leading voices in the liberal media’s climate of hate. A climate of hate in which their main goal has been not to objectively report the news but to destroy a President. And by no means are CNN and MSNBC alone. Joined by the New York Times, the Washington Post and various other left-wing outlets in print, on air and online, they have all moved long past the role of legitimate critics of a President to foaming, ranting, eye-popping hatred. The President, we are told, is Hitler. A racist. He’s a fascist.

All of this – and so much, much more – has spewed forth on both networks and all the rest over the last three years. Yet even as the search was going on for what would turn out to be one Cesar Sayoc, a clearly troubled soul with a very long rap sheet – including one arrest for “threatening to use a bomb, and illegally possessing anabolic steroids” – out comes a statement like that from my old CNN boss Jeff Zucker.

Look. I have not the slightest doubt that CNN has been put through hell when one of these things was discovered in their New York bureau, a place where I seemed to be living during the 2016 campaign season. CNN, for all my professional or political criticism, is filled from top to bottom with good people who, suffice to say, do not deserve any of this. No one does.

But that said, the Zucker statement is significant for this reason. He says, again, this: “The President, and especially the White House Press Secretary, should understand their words matter. Thus far they have shown no comprehension of that.”

Words are….words. And if they matter, then they matter no matter who in the public eye they are coming from. Back in January of this year in this space, I pointed it out here in this space. The headline: “By Don Lemon’s Twisted Logic, Should We Blame MSNBC for Scalise Shooting?”

