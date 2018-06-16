CNN, MSNBC Bury FBI Agents Getting Freebies From Reporters

Daily Caller

June 16, 2018

CNN and MSNBC buried the inspector general report’s revelation that a number of FBI agents were receiving unauthorized free handouts, such as dinners and tickets, from reporters.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz noted in his report on the Clinton investigation, which was released Thursday, that his department found numerous instances in which FBI agents were improperly in contact with reporters and were receiving a number of free perks from their relationships.

The department “identified numerous FBI employees, at all levels of the organization and with no official reason to be in contact with the media, who were nevertheless in frequent contact with reporters.”

FBI agents’ relationships with the media extended to “improperly receiving benefits from reporters, including tickets to sporting events, golfing outings, drinks and meals, and admittance to nonpublic social events” and could have encouraged some agents to leak information to the press, Horowitz implied in the report.

Read more