CNN, MSNBC Receive Awards In Emmys For Journalism -- But Not Fox News

Image Credits: Getty.

The 38th annual Emmy awards for News & Documentary provide Americans with useful insight into how journalistic contributions are esteemed in the media industry.

The conspicuous absence of news valued by Republicans and conservatives speaks volumes about the awards panel’s priorities. It is important to note there is ample room for a diversity of viewpoints in the U.S. media; the issue is not whether or not a particular award recipient is deserving of the recognition.

In the case of the Emmy Awards for News & Documentary, the lack of ideological and political balance is appreciable.

Read more


Related Articles

Harvey Weinstein Helped Clinton Campaign Silence Bernie's BLM Message

Harvey Weinstein Helped Clinton Campaign Silence Bernie’s BLM Message

Globalism
Comments
The Moon's ancient atmosphere

The Moon’s ancient atmosphere

Globalism
Comments

FACEBOOK execs cut checks to congressional ‘Russia’ investigators

Globalism
Comments

Senator Coburn On How To Take Govt Back From DC

Globalism
Comments

IRS Targeted Pro-border Security Groups for Illegal Scrutiny: Audit

Globalism
Comments

Comments