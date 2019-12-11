CNN & MSNBC Refuse To Air IG Horowitz Hearing About FBI Abuses

Image Credits: Getty Images .

CNN and MSNBC are refusing to cover Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee detailing the FBI’s abuse of the FISA process to spy on the Trump campaign.

After broadcasting endless coverage of the Russia collusion hoax and the sham impeachment circus, the leftist news networks stopped airing the Horowitz hearing on Wednesday because the information coming out doesn’t align with their anti-Trump narratives.

Conservative figures and media personalities were quick to notice the news blackout.

CNN and MSNBC’s news blackout isn’t that surprising given they employ contributors who are negatively tied to the IG’s FISA report: former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

“If the IG report proved that the FBI acted perfectly within its boundaries, as the mainstream media claim, then what’s the harm in airing this footage?” asked The Federalist‘s Chrissy Clark. “The truth is, the IG report revealed abuse of power at the highest levels of the FBI and the U.S. intelligence community.”

Watch the full Horowitz hearing live below:

Owen Shroyer’s arrest for confronting Jerry Nadler during the treasonous impeachment hearings against Trump has inspired Americans everywhere to stand up to the criminal politicians infesting the government.

