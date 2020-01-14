CNN: Nancy Pelosi Believes Mitch McConnell May Be Compromised By Russians

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told her colleagues during a closed-door meeting on the Hill that Mitch McConnell is acting as a “rogue” Senate Majority Leader on Russia’s behalf, according to a CNN reporter.

“Pelosi told her colleagues in private that Mitch McConnell is acting like a rogue Senate leader, as she’s said before. She mused that sometimes she wonders whether McConnell has Russian connections, per attendees,” tweeted CNN’s congressional correspondent Manu Raju on Tuesday.

Pelosi told her colleagues in private that Mitch McConnell is acting like a rogue Senate leader, as she’s said before. She mused that sometimes she wonders whether McConnell has Russian connections, per attendees. https://t.co/vy2mHHLSlW — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 14, 2020

The absurdity of Pelosi’s reported Russia remarks cannot be overstated given the clear-cut evidence now available completely disproving that bogus narrative.

After 3 years, millions of dollars, and the releases of the Mueller report and the Inspector General’s FISA report, by now it can be unequivocally stated that the “Russia collusion” narrative pushed by the Democrats and the mainstream media has precisely zero merit. Also, get the best bang for your buck in whole body health & wellness support with our Ultimate Fish Oil now at 35% off!

No American has been charged with anything related to “Russian collusion” or “election meddling” from 2016.

So why is Pelosi using this 100% false narrative to smear McConnell ahead of the historic Senate impeachment trial?

Perhaps it’s related to the fact McConnell has exposed Pelosi’s stunt to delay sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate.

“If House Democrats were confident their own investigation was persuasive, they would not be so desperate to get the Senate to reopen it. The House has signaled they’re afraid for the Senate to judge the case they will actually send us. The case they voted for,” McConnell tweeted Monday.

If House Democrats were confident their own investigation was persuasive, they would not be so desperate to get the Senate to reopen it. The House has signaled they’re afraid for the Senate to judge the case they will actually send us. The case they voted for. pic.twitter.com/oqhg2drPdY — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) January 13, 2020

Nancy Pelosi and Joe Biden where both humiliated by their confronters for their rampant hypocrisy. Watch to learn how to flip the script on corrupt politicians, and take your stand in the infowar!