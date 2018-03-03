CNN and SPLC are now demonizing Infowars sponsors, most of which aren’t even monetized on our channel.
The globalists’ efforts to censor Infowars has accelerated to warp speed. Spread these links and videos!
CNN is now chasing down advertisers it found on our videos.
We're 90% demonetized anyway, it doesn't even matter.
But this again shows how a news network is lobbying to shut down its competition.
CNN is obsessed with us and it's kind of pathetic. 🤭https://t.co/epBW0mn8w2
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 3, 2018