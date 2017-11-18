CNN Panel Melts Down After Guest Mentions Hillary Silencing Bill Accusers

A CNN panel went off the rails Friday after a conservative guest brought up Hillary Clinton having “victim shamed” Bill Clinton’s accusers.

On “CNN Newsroom With Brooke Baldwin,” the subject of Bill Clinton’s alleged sexual misconduct and marital affairs came up.

Referring to Clinton’s alleged sexual misconduct, conservative guest Carrie Sheffield noted that, “it was case after case after case, and Hillary Clinton, she victim shamed. You want to talk about listening to women? She called Monica Lewinsky who was an intern at the time…”

