CNN Panicking: Warns of ‘Unsettling’ Signs Dems Are Losing Hispanic Voters to Trump

Democrat Party operatives and their liberal media allies are largely counting on election-day turnout from Hispanic and Latino voters in the 2018 midterm elections to help swing control of at least part of Congress back to the left.

To that end, they have played up the narrative of President Donald Trump as a bigoted, racist xenophobe for all that it is worth in the hopes that such racial divisiveness will drive turnout among the desired groups of voters — but that tactic doesn’t appear to be working as intended.

In a lengthy and rather panicked article from CNN, it was noted that a number of political consultants and pollsters on the left were witnessing “unsettling signs” that Democrats would not see a large enough turnout among Hispanics and Latinos on Election Day, and even if such voters did turn out to vote, it likely wouldn’t be because of Trump’s purportedly racist actions and statements.

This despite the at times false and incessant harping from the liberal media about Trump supposedly calling all Mexicans rapists, or his efforts to end the unconstitutional Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or his “zero tolerance” border policy that exposed how illegal immigrant children have been separated from their families at the border for years, among other embellishments and outright lies about Trump and immigration.

