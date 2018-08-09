CNN Panicking: Warns of ‘Unsettling’ Signs Dems Are Losing Hispanic Voters to Trump

Democrat Party operatives and their liberal media allies are largely counting on election-day turnout from Hispanic and Latino voters in the 2018 midterm elections to help swing control of at least part of Congress back to the left.

To that end, they have played up the narrative of President Donald Trump as a bigoted, racist xenophobe for all that it is worth in the hopes that such racial divisiveness will drive turnout among the desired groups of voters — but that tactic doesn’t appear to be working as intended.

In a lengthy and rather panicked article from CNN, it was noted that a number of political consultants and pollsters on the left were witnessing “unsettling signs” that Democrats would not see a large enough turnout among Hispanics and Latinos on Election Day, and even if such voters did turn out to vote, it likely wouldn’t be because of Trump’s purportedly racist actions and statements.

This despite the at times false and incessant harping from the liberal media about Trump supposedly calling all Mexicans rapists, or his efforts to end the unconstitutional Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or his “zero tolerance” border policy that exposed how illegal immigrant children have been separated from their families at the border for years, among other embellishments and outright lies about Trump and immigration.

Read more

While we have you…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Video: Masked Antifa Thug Attacks Security Guard With Megaphone

Video: Masked Antifa Thug Attacks Security Guard With Megaphone

U.S. News
Comments
'We Need More Banning': Weekly Standard Calls For More Big Tech Censorship In Wake Of Alex Jones Purge

‘We Need More Banning’: Weekly Standard Calls For More Big Tech Censorship In Wake Of Alex Jones Purge

U.S. News
Comments

“Heavily Armed” Muslim Extremists Arrested In NM; Trained 11 Children To Commit School Shootings

U.S. News
Comments

Rudy Giuliani: Robert Mueller is Now Implicated in Collusion and Soft Coup Attempt

U.S. News
Comments

‘Forbidden Information’: Alex Jones Launches Nationwide Grassroots Campaign

U.S. News
Comments

Comments