CNN Panics Over 2020: Conservatives Winning 'The Meme Wars'

CNN host Brian Stelter was in a panic over memes created by conservatives and Republicans mocking Democrat 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden.

On his Sunday show “Reliable Sources,” Stelter highlighted the effectiveness of the Creepy Joe Biden meme retweeted by President Trump earlier this week, asking guest David Axelrod how Democrats have any hope of winning the 2020 election when conservatives are dominating the political battlefield with meme warfare.

“Here’s what Biden is up against. Here’s how it may keep coming back and back and back,” Stelter said. “On one level, it’s just a funny meme. On another level, this is how politics is waged these days. These are the meme wars in action. Do you think Democrats understand what they’re up against?”

“This is uncharted waters as are many things with Trump,” Axlerod replied. “You have a president who’s gonna be live-tweeting the opposite party’s primary. And you better believe when anything happens in the Democratic race, he will have a comment, he will advance a meme like this, and Democrats are going to have to figure out how to deal with this.”

Stelter also cited a recent article by far-left publication Mother Jones called, “‘The Left Can’t Meme’: How Right-Wing Groups Are Training the Next Generation of Social Media Warriors” describing conservatives’ successful meme tactics on social media.

It said “the right wing media machine is much more effective at this kind of visual communication and the Democrats aren’t even trying,” Stelter whined.

CarpeDonktum, the “memesmith” behind the Biden meme Trump retweeted, thanked Stelter for acknowledging that the left can’t meme, and included a CNN meme spoofed from the Mel Brooks 1987 comedy Spaceballs.

