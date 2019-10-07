CNN Piece Claims 'Joker' Movie is Racist

CNN has published an opinion piece insisting that the movie Joker is a racist “validation of white-male resentment” and an endorsement of Trump’s rise to power.

Yes, really.

“While many reviewers have focused on Fleck as an “incel” hero — his status as a sexless loner who turns to violence — the true nature of the movie’s appeal is actually broader: It’s an insidious validation of the white-male resentment that helped bring President Donald Trump to power,” writes Jeff Yang.

“Joker,” at its core, is the story of the “forgotten man,” the metaphoric displaced and disenfranchised white man whose goodwill has been abused and whose status has been reduced. A man who has been crushed underfoot by the elite, dragged down by equality-demanding feminists and climbed over by upstart nonwhite and immigrant masses.”

The true appeal of the new "Joker" movie lies in its invidious validation of the white-male resentment that helped bring President Trump to power, writes Jeff Yang for @CNNOpinion https://t.co/WcLJUAJ7Zb — CNN (@CNN) October 6, 2019

Yang’s primary reason for asserting that the movie is subtly racist is because the main character lives with his mother in a run-down apartment block populated by nonwhite tenants.

His other reason is that in the opening scene, Joker is beat up by “black and Latinx youth.” The fact that the same character also receives a beat down from a group of white man and later a punch in the face from another white man seems to have slipped Yang’s mind.

If the movie is a “validation of white-male resentment” and has some kind of racist undertone, as Yang is suggesting, it’s somewhat odd that all the characters Joker murders during the film are white.

That also doesn’t explain why he is keen on entering into a mixed-race relationship with a black single mom.

The notion that the film is pro-Trump is also ludicrous given that one of Joker’s main enemies in the plot – Thomas Wayne – is a Trump-like figure.

Throughout the movie, the Joker character also repeatedly asserts that he is not political, but the need insert “orange man bad” into absolutely everything was seemingly too tempting for Yang to resist.

It reads like he wrote his idiotic piece before he even saw the film.

“The magic of the Joker movie is it’s portrayal of people who are treated as trash by the media & elite, ignored as they wither away from their pain & problems, & are laughed at as jokes until they snap from losing everything,” wrote one respondent to the CNN piece. “It’s not hard to see why you’re “scared” of it.”

